Roman Reigns' status in WWE after Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns was not at WWE Survivor Series, much to the confusion of fans who expected to see the top champion of the company in action. As it turns out, they may continue to be disappointed for some time.

Reigns last competed on November 4 at WWE Crown Jewel, where he faced LA Knight and defeated him, putting that feud to an apparent rest. Since then, the star has disappeared once more as he continues his reign as champion undisturbed, even while his record as champion continues to grow.

He was absent at Survivor Series, one of the "Big Four" events that WWE hosts every year and an event where fans expect to see the company's top stars. However, they had a lot to take in as both Randy Orton and CM Punk returned.

As it turns out, WWE fans may not see him again for the rest of the year.

On WWE's website, Roman Reigns is not advertised for a single episode of SmackDown at this time. He's not advertised for any of the episodes of RAW either, although that's not surprising, being a SmackDown star.

At this time, it's not certain when he will next appear, but it's expected he'll be around in the build-up to the Royal Rumble event to prepare for his next championship match.

Meanwhile, with CM Punk returning at Survivor Series, it remains to be seen if the two megastars end up confronting each other and what Roman Reigns has to say to him.

