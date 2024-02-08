Roman Reigns stuck "a needle full of D-Bal" in his a**, claims 46-year-old star

The Rock and Roman Reigns' face-off on last week's WWE SmackDown has received a no-nonsense reaction from a veteran.

Chael Sonnen is a retired MMA star. He is regarded by many as one of the sport's best trash-talker. He recently weighed in on The Rock's WWE return on SmackDown and his face-off with The Tribal Chief.

Sonnen didn't mince his words while taking a shot at both The Rock and Roman Reigns. He admitted that both superstars looked good while facing off in the ring. He then accused the duo of injecting steroids into their bodies.

"So, you've got this chance for a great angle but now you're going to have an old leather boot take on a new shiny shoe, and that's what they look like when they come face to face. Like, they both respected their careers enough to stick a needle full of D-Bal in their a**. I appreciate they look good, but you got an old wrinkly shoe and you got a new shiny boot, and there was no way around it, and then if you got the old wrinkly shoe, there's one thing you can't do, there's one thing that you cannot do. You do this D-Bal in private, right? Of course you did, 'cause you don't want people to know, want to look a certain way. You don't want them to know, you do it in private." [8:48-9:28]

Roman Reigns and The Rock will seemingly make their match official in a few hours

The Rock and Reigns are set to have a face-off at the WrestleMania XL Kick-off press conference in a matter of hours. At the event, the two megastars will seemingly make their dream match official.

Many fans are still hoping that WWE changes its plans for The Show of Shows and gives Cody Rhodes his main event back. Rhodes refused to wrestle Roman Reigns at 'Mania following his Royal Rumble win.

