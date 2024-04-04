Roman Reigns stuns fans by revealing the smallest crowd he has ever wrestled in front of

Roman Reigns regularly headlines sold-out arenas across the world, going up to over a 100,000 people. However, he stunned fans by revealing the smallest crowd he has ever worked in front of.

Although he comes from wrestling royalty, Roman Reigns still had to earn his chops by performing in front of small crowds and making only double-digit figures per match. On the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he was asked about his journey of being a part of record-breaking sold-out shows like the RAW before WrestleMania 40 earlier this week.

Reigns then revealed his humble beginnings, stunning people by telling them that the smallest crowd he had ever done was in front of two people:

"Oh gosh. Well, it could have been anywhere. We did it in a parking lot, a used cars parking lot, or it could have been in a fairground. The lightest show I've ever done was two people, just two people. It got so bad that I was asking people for requests. Like 'What do you want to see?', 'Do you want me to bodyslam him?'. It's been bad but we're in a really, really good place right now." (2:54-3:24)

Roman Reigns is set to break a 31-year record at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania seven times in his career so far. The record number of WrestleMania main events is held by Hulk Hogan, who had headlined the show of shows eight times in his career.

Going by the latest reports, on WrestleMania Saturday, Reigns could tie his record and have eight main events to his name, and on Sunday, he will surpass this 31-year-old record by having his ninth WrestleMania main event when he faces Cody Rhodes.

While some might argue that the two-night format has given Reigns the advantage, this is the first time since it was re-introduced in 2020 that he has headlined two nights in a row.

A counter argument could also be made that Hulk Hogan's final WrestleMania main event in 1993 hardly counts because he inserted himself in a match against Yokozuna and won in half a minute.

Either way, many will be happy to see The Tribal Chief have this record despite the fact that several of his main event appearances between 2015 to 2018 were controversial for different reasons.

