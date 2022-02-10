"Including you, Bill" - Roman Reigns fires massive shots at Goldberg

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has sent a message to Goldberg ahead of their upcoming match at Elimination Chamber.

The two titans will clash for SmackDown's top prize for the first time ever in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They were originally set to lock horns at WrestleMania 36, but The Tribal Chief was replaced by Braun Strowman in the bout.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to proclaim that he's at the top of the mountain, and no one will take the Universal Title from him, including Goldberg.

Goldberg says he still has respect for Roman Reigns

During his run in WCW, Goldberg was an unstoppable force. He dominated the entire company and picked up wins every week. Roman Reigns is currently on a dominant run as Universal Champion, having held the title for a record 500 days.

During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg stated that he has respect for his Elimination Chamber opponent, but his goal is to dethrone The Head of the Table.

“As much disdain I have for Roman and his position right now, I do ultimately respect him because he followed in the footsteps of guys like myself and Ron [Simmons]," said Goldberg. "Now, granted, he probably will be much more successful than myself. But at the end of the day, it's not only the physical attributes, but it's the mental aspect of the game." (H/T Fightful)

Reigns is currently set to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 38. If he loses the coveted title at Elimination Chamber, it'll be Goldberg vs. The Beast Incarnate. The last time the two stars shared the ring was at WrestleMania 33 where Lesnar defeated the former WCW World Champion.

Who do you think will win between Reigns and Goldberg? Sound off below!

