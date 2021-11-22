"I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon" – Roman Reigns teases transitioning to Hollywood

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns believes fans will soon witness him on the big screen as Hollywood is something he wants to "dabble in."

Roman Reigns is one of the best things going in the WWE at the moment and has dominated SmackDown for more than a year now.

The Tribal Chief recently spoke about transitioning to an acting career in Hollywood while appearing on The Michael Kay Show:

“We'll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.” (H/T- wrestlinginc)

The Head of the Table seemed confident in regards to his abilities as he believes that a career in pro-wrestling has prepared him well for the acting industry:

“That's something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me."

👊TribalChiefYessir👊 @RomanEmpireYSR "Pretty soon. There's always that speculation, these contract talks..." Roman Reigns when asked about when he expects to make that jump to Hollywood 😎 credit to @TMKSESPN "Pretty soon. There's always that speculation, these contract talks..." Roman Reigns when asked about when he expects to make that jump to Hollywood 😎 credit to @TMKSESPN https://t.co/fZwuJfsI4a

A look at Roman Reigns' acting career so far

Although Roman Reigns has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE so far, The Big Dog has not enjoyed the same presence on the big screen.

Over the years, Reigns has made cameo appearances and co-starred in some big films. The most noteworthy appearance came in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw that saw him team up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a dream alliance.

james mckenna @chillhartman saw hobbs and shaw last night and proud to announce that roman reigns 100% carries on the proud tradition of wrasslers doing multiple signature wrestling moves in their first film appearance. saw hobbs and shaw last night and proud to announce that roman reigns 100% carries on the proud tradition of wrasslers doing multiple signature wrestling moves in their first film appearance.

Roman Reigns also made a short appearance on Netflix’s Original Movie The Wrong Missy. His other cameos include Countdown (2016), the upcoming Rumble, and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!

Could the Universal Champion follow in his cousin's footsteps and make a name for himself in Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

