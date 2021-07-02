NXT Superstar reveals he is going straight for Roman Reigns once he is called up to the main roster

Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief and the undisputed Universal Champion of WWE. He is the be-all, end-all for many people on the WWE roster and is without a doubt the "Poster Boy" of the company.

As such, the Head of the Table has a huge target on his back. If any WWE Superstar on the roster is even capable of stepping foot in the ring with Reigns, he is immediately elevated to main event status.

There have been rumors floating around recently that WWE are preparing to make some main roster call ups.

One NXT Superstar who has been heavily linked with a move to either RAW or SmackDown is former North American Champion, Bronson Reed. The Aus-zilla recently lost his title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and many believe it is a sign that he is on the move.

Reed recently spoke on the El Brunch de WWE show where he was asked which main roster star he would like to face, and he immediately answered, Roman Reigns.

"It would be Roman Reigns. Straight away. Straight to the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table. I’ll take him on." said Bronson Reed (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Having recently lost his title, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bronson Reed make the move to SmackDown. Roman Reigns better be on full alert because a "Tsunami" may be coming his way.

Roman Reigns will be preparing to face Edge at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns appeared on last week's episode of SmackDown silently confident in the fact that no one on the blue brand's roster is capable of challenging him for the Universal Championship.

However, The Head of the Table was in for a surprise, as Edge's music hit and the Rated "R" Superstar came out, shocking both Reigns and the WWE Universe.

The former WWE Champion laid out Roman Reigns and his family and shortly afterwards would relay his demands backstage. He wants Roman Reigns one-on-one at Money in the Bank.

Who do you think will come out on top in this match? Edge or Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra