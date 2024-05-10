Roman Reigns targeted by top female star: “What type of money does an 8-minute entrance make?”

A female star took a huge shot at Roman Reigns' elaborate entrance. The star in question is Ronda Rousey, and she targeted the latter in her autobiography.

Reigns turned into The Tribal Chief following his SummerSlam 2020 return. He later got a new entrance theme, and fans began to notice that he was taking his merry time making his way to the ring every single week.

In her autobiography, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey wrote that she was told time makes money, not in-ring action. In response, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took a shot at Roman Reigns' elaborate entrance.

Roman Reigns' thoughts on Ronda Rousey

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Ronda Rousey took on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match in the main event. That night, she lost her RAW Women's title to The Man.

Ahead of The Show of Shows, Reigns made an appearance on the Elvis Duran Show. He was asked about Rousey, and here's what he had to say about The Baddest Woman on the Planet:

"She's going to chop my arms off me," Reigns said. "If she gets a hold of one, she going to break that thing. I think I can take a punch from her but she would snap my arm like a twig."

Rousey went on an extremely lengthy hiatus after her loss at WrestleMania 35. She made her big return three years later and won the Women's Royal Rumble match at the namesake event.

Rousey went on to lose a SmackDown Women's title match to Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows. Her second WWE run came to an end at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost an "MMA Rules" match to Shayna Baszler.

