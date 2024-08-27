Roman Reigns teaming up with unexpected ex-enemy to fight The Bloodline is possible, says WWE analyst

Roman Reigns is feuding with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on WWE SmackDown alone. However, a WWE analyst recently suggested the Original Tribal Chief could ally with a former enemy to fight Solo Sikoa's faction.

The superstar in question is none other than Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare and Reigns had a heated feud that saw them square off in the main event of WrestleMania for two consecutive years. Earlier this year, Rhodes ended the Original Tribal Chief's historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. Nevertheless, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks the two could soon fight on the same side.

While addressing the possible scenarios for Reigns at Survivor Series, Roberts pointed out that the 39-year-old may reunite with the original Bloodline to fight Sikoa's faction. Meanwhile, Sam did not rule out the possibility of the Original Tribal Chief joining forces with Rhodes. The American Nightmare also has heat with Sikoa's Bloodline, which could bring him and his former rival together.

"I think we know we're going to wait until Survivor Series to see this start to get settled out. I would imagine that whatever multi-person situation we get at Survivor Series, I think we've gotta get some kind of Bloodline vs. Roman Reigns and either the OG Bloodline or a super team of babyfaces. You know, maybe Roman and Cody actually team up. Like, whatever it is, that's gotta happen at Survivor Series. But I believe that what we'll see is the beginning of Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline at Survivor Series as opposed to the climax that WarGames, or maybe they'll just do a traditional Survivor Series match, will be the beginning of The Bloodline civil war and not the culmination," he said. [30:37-31:24]

Will Roman Reigns challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship?

Following his return at SummerSlam 2024, where he attacked Solo Sikoa during The Street Champ's Bloodline Rules Match against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns warned The American Nightmare that it was a matter of time before the former Shield member got his hands on the Undisputed WWE Title.

On a previous episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that the 39-year-old would challenge Rhodes for the championship after reclaiming his position as The Bloodline's Tribal Chief.

"You have plenty of time to keep Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes well separated and tell completely different, completely spectacular stories with both. Because eventually, Roman Reigns gets that Ula Fala back. And once he has the Ula Fala, and once he is The Tribal Chief, the only other thing he's missing is the Undisputed WWE Championship. But before he goes after the championship, he wants to make sure that everybody knows he's The Tribal Chief," he said.

Meanwhile, former The Bump host Matt Camp has suggested a third match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns could take place on the premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix in January. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming months.

