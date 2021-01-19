Roman Reigns further teases alliance with former US Champion

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE teased a massive new alliance between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former United States Champion Apollo Crews. Apollo was seen taking advice from the Tribal Chief backstage and even went on to cheat to win his match later in the night against Sami Zayn.

Now, Roman Reigns has further teased this alliance via his Instagram status where he has shared Paul Heyman's status. It contains an animated image of Roman Reigns with Apollo Crews kissing his finger and Paul Heyman and Jey Uso watching from the back. Here is a screenshot of the same.

A screenshot of Roman Reigns' Instagram status

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Roman Reigns was all set to defend his Universal Championship against Adam Pearce at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. However, Pearce tricked Reigns into signing the contract on SmackDown last week and then revealed that he won't be medically cleared to compete at the PPV. He then announced Kevin Owens as his replacement in the Last Man Standing title match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

Roman Reigns has been feuding with Kevin Owens on SmackDown for the last couple of months. The two faced each other at WWE TLC 2020 where Jey Uso helped Reigns retain his title. The two again faced each other on the Christmas special episode of SmackDown in a steel cage match, but the result was the same with Roman Reigns retaining with some outside help from Jey Uso.