Roman Reigns teases big match at WrestleMania 39 in 2023

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is already teasing a huge match against WWE legend The Rock at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently had a chat with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX, and teased a match with his cousin at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief believes that a showdown with The Rock makes sense at WrestleMania 39 when The Show of Shows goes to Hollywood.

“We’ll go to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, and I think it just makes sense.”

Check out the tweet below:

“We’ll go to Hollywood for [@WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense.” - @WWERomanReigns on when a match with @TheRock makes sense.



Roman’s full interview w/ @ryansatin drops Thursday at 7e/4p across our social platforms. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/EMaKYZxOB8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 19, 2021

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a legit dream bout and a major 'Mania attraction

The Rock is one of the greatest ever to step foot in the squared circle, and there are very few who can go toe-to-toe with him on the stick. On the other hand, Roman Reigns is this generation's top Superstar and is currently doing the best work of his WWE run.

Here's everything you need to know on the upcoming sites for #WrestleMania in 2021, 2022 and 2023! https://t.co/hrjhHK8Gaw pic.twitter.com/SEzLjS9Soa — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 17, 2021

Reigns is killing it as a heel on WWE SmackDown, and one can only wonder how big of a star he would become by the time WrestleMania 39 comes around.

A match between these two megastars certainly deserves nothing less than a 'Mania spot. It can break buyout records for the annual event and making it happen in The Rocks lair, Hollywood, will result in major mainstream coverage for WWE.