Roman Reigns teases massive first-time-ever WWE feud

Roman Reigns has shared a bold message on his official TikTok account following the events of WWE SmackDown tonight.

On the blue brand earlier in the night, Nick Aldis wasn't happy with The Tribal Chief refusing to sign the contract for the Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Aldis threatened Paul Heyman that he would turn it into a triple threat match for the vacant Undisputed WWE Universal title if the standoff continued.

Roman Reigns posted a TikTok video shortly after. The Tribal Chief hinted at a feud with Aldis somewhere down the line, by promising that he will be fixed.

"I don't like him... Nick Aldis. I don't like him. We're gonna figure him out. We're gonna fix him."

Expand Tweet

Later in the night, Randy Orton met Solo Sikoa in a singles match and ended up picking up a massive victory over the young gun. Moments later, Reigns hit The Viper with a Superman Punch and signed the contract for the Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Reigns then looked to hit a Spear on Orton, but the veteran countered the same with a devastating RKO. As WWE SmackDown went off air, Orton stood tall over a fallen Reigns. He will get an opportunity at Reigns' title belt at Royal Rumble one week from Saturday.

What do you think? Will Roman Reigns 'fix' Aldis? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Reigns' quotes!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.