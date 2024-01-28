Roman Reigns tells WWE to delete a post hinting that he is afraid of Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes made history when he won the men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row. While celebrating, Rhodes ensured that Roman Reigns knew he was his target for WrestleMania 40. WWE later shared an interesting post on social media, and the caption caught the eye of The Tribal Chief.

The American Nightmare will get another chance to finish his story at WrestleMania this year. Last year, he came up short against Roman Reigns in the main event, making him pursue another title shot. Cody Rhodes wrote his destiny when he tossed CM Punk over the top rope to win this year's Royal Rumble.

While Rhodes was celebrating his win, after pointing to the WrestleMania XL sign, he set his sights on Reigns, making his intentions clear. The Tribal Chief looked worried, and WWE shared the video of his reaction on Instagram with the caption suggesting that he may have seen a ghost. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion reacted by asking the company to delete the post.

You can view a screenshot of Roman Reigns' reaction below:

What will happen at WrestleMania? [Image source: Screenshot from WWE's Instagram handle]

The Road to WrestleMania is underway. While the winner of the men's Royal Rumble seemingly made his choice, Bayley has yet to decide who she will be challenging at The Show of Shows.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.