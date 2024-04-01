Roman Reigns and The Rock can't trust anybody, advises Rikishi; says "new players" could show up before WrestleMania

Roman Reigns and The Rock are about to show up on WWE RAW this week, but Rikishi has sent a message to everyone involved in the feud heading into WrestleMania XL.

This week on the red brand, The Rock and Reigns will make their presence felt after The Final Boss left Cody Rhodes bleeding in the parking lot in the rain last week.

Rikishi decided to share some advice with those involved. He told The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Usos, and Paul Heyman that no one could trust each other at this point in the feud. The only way that they could get through this was if they didn't trust one another.

On top of that, he said that he felt that new players could be added to the mix on RAW or SmackDown and that they could even play a part at WrestleMania.

"Don't trust no one. Don't trust nobody. Everybody that's involved in this, don't trust nobody. Roman, Rock, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Usos vs. each other, Paul Heyman, don't trust nobody. There's still one week away. There could be new players that shows up on Monday, there could be other players that shows up Friday. Then into WrestleMania." (11:44 - 12:16)

Cody Rhodes will have a job to do this week with Roman Reigns and The Rock appearing

After Rhodes was left destroyed in the parking lot last week, The Rock and Roman Reigns will be appearing on WWE RAW, and the star needs to get his own back.

He's already hinting at taking revenge, teasing with a story saying 'Tomorrow' on his Instagram.

Whether he's successful or not remains to be seen, but the numbers advantage may be in The Bloodline's corner if Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa turn up as well, as it would leave Rhodes outnumbered, with even Seth Rollins and Jey Uso in his corner.

Poll : Do you think there could be more stars appearing that The Bloodline is not expecting? Yes No! 0 votes View Discussion