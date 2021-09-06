Reason why Roman Reigns and other SmackDown stars will be on RAW

Roman Reigns will feature on a WWE RAW show later this month, along with The Usos, as well as Big E - all four who are part of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion, is reportedly set to feature on the September 20 episode of RAW, which will air from Raleigh, North Carolina. The show will take place at the PNC Arena, and the venue's promotional poster has the four SmackDown stars.

As per PWInsider, Roman Reigns and other SmackDown Superstars are replacements for the likes of Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, who will be a part of NXT UK's tour.

"Raleigh, North Carolina's PNC Arena is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Big E for the 9/20 Monday Night Raw taping. The stars appear to be replacements for Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, who are both advertised for the WWE UK tour taking place at the same time as Raw in the United States," stated the report.

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Big E will feature on the RAW at the PNC Arena later this month

Roman Reigns has been a part of SmackDown since 2019, when he was drafted to the Blue brand as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. His last match on the Red brand was in August 2019, when he faced Dolph Ziggler. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, is also on the poster.

Roman Reigns will be a part of this week's Super SmackDown

This will not be the only time that stars from one WWE brand will feature on the other this month, as a few RAW stars are set to feature on this upcoming week's SmackDown.

WWE is promoting this week's SmackDown as Super SmackDown, which will air from New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair - all three who are part of RAW - are advertised to appear on Super SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar, too, is advertised for the show, as is Sasha Banks, who has been absent from WWE television for a while.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam