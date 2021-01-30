Roman Reigns threatens to ban popular T-shirt from WWE Shop

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has threatened to ban the Ever-Rise merch that Kevin Owens wore on SmackDown, once he retains his belt at the 2021 Royal Rumble event.

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens joined Michael Cole via split-screen, and the two rivals exchanged some heated words ahead of their clash at Royal Rumble. Fans must have noticed that Owens was wearing an 'Ever Rise Rules' T-shirt during the segment, putting over the current WWE Tag Team of Chase Parker and Matt Martel in the process.

Martel hyped up the same on Twitter, and provided a WWE Shop link in his tweet for the fans to head over and buy the T-shirt. Roman Reigns noticed the tweet and urged the fans to buy the 'Ever Rise Rules' T-shirt quickly. He further stated that once he retains his Universal title on Sunday, he will have the T-shirts banned from WWE Shop. Check out the tweets below:

Better buy these shirts now. Once I retain on Sunday, I’m going to have them banned from @WWEShop . https://t.co/en9cxMFQdS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 30, 2021

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are set to collide at Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has been wreaking havoc on WWE SmackDown ever since he turned heel and became Universal Champion. Reigns put down Superstars one after the other, in his quest to become the top star on the Blue brand. Kevin Owens has been trying his best to dethrone Roman Reigns and become Universal Champion again, but the numbers game has caught up to him on every occasion.

At WWE TLC, Jey Uso's constant interference led to Roman Reigns defeating Owens to retain the belt. Soon after, the same story repeated on WWE SmackDown, where Owens lost a Steel Cage match to Roman Reigns. At the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Roman Reigns was set to battle Adam Pearce, who ended up tricking Reigns and replaced himself with Owens.

Owens will have what seems like his final shot at Roman Reigns' Universal title at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. It remains to be seen whether he manages to defeat Roman Reigns this time around, and captures the Universal title from The Tribal Chief on the road to WrestleMania 37.