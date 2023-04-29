Roman Reigns has three-word reaction after being drafted to WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns, his special counsel Paul Heyman, and cousin Solo Sikoa were the number one pick in the 2023 WWE Draft. Following this, The Tribal Chief sent the fans a brief but powerful message.

All three personalities will remain on SmackDown, but it hasn't been announced yet whether The Usos, the remaining members of The Bloodline, will also be drafted to the blue brand.

It will be determined on Monday Night RAW next week. Since The Tribal Chief will stay on SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will remain with him.

After it was announced that Roman Reigns has gone to SmackDown during the 2023 WWE Draft, The Head of the Table took to Twitter to share his reaction in a three-word tweet.

"#1 @ everything!" wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns has been on SmackDown since 2019, and he's been the show's focal point ever since. It'll be interesting to see which brand The Usos get drafted into.

The new World Heavyweight Championship unveiled by Triple H on RAW this week will now be part of the red brand. A new champion will officially be crowned at the Night of Champions premium live event on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

