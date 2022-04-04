Roman Reigns ties WrestleMania record held by The Undertaker and two former WWE Champions

Roman Reigns joined an elite list of WWE greats after headlining WrestleMania 38 with Brock Lesnar at AT&T Stadium.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar main-evented WrestleMania Sunday in a "Winner Take All" match. The Tribal Chief put The Beast Incarnate down with a Spear to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In addition to his win, Sunday's event was remarkable for an entirely different reason for Reigns. Wrestling Stats & Info's Twitter handle shared an interesting stat during WrestleMania Sunday. Reigns has joined an elite list of WWE Superstars who have headlined multiple WrestleMania events in the same city/venue.

"@WWERomanReigns is set to join Randy Savage (WM 4 & 5 in Atlantic City), @HulkHogan (WMs 2 & 7 in Los Angeles), and @undertaker (WMs 24 & 33 in Orlando) as the only @WWE Superstars to main event multiple #WrestleMania" PPVs in the same city/venue."

Roman Reigns headlined WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, in 2016

Reigns previously competed against Triple H in a WWE World Championship match in the main event of WrestleMania 32 in 2016. The Show of Shows was held inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Six years later, Reigns headlined WrestleMania at the same venue against Brock Lesnar.

Likewise, Hulk Hogan defeated King Kong Bundy in a Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 2 in Los Angeles. He defeated Sgt. Slaughter in the main event of WrestleMania 7 in Los Angeles as well.

Randy Savage headlined WrestleMania 4 against Ted Dibiase and defeated him to win the WWE Championship. A year later, Savage headlined the mega event again, this time against Hulk Hogan. The night ended with Hogan defeating Savage to win the title. Both shows were held in Atlantic City.

The Undertaker defeated fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 24 in Orlando, Florida. The main event of WrestleMania 33 saw The Deadman suffering a major loss to Roman Reigns. Orlando hosted both noteworthy events.

