Roman Reigns' title reign and The Bloodline will soon be history, top WWE name boldly predicts

A top name has made a huge prediction about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The star in question is LA Knight.

Reigns formed The Bloodline shortly after winning the Universal title at Payback 2020. Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn were unstoppable at one point. Fast forward to now, and The Bloodline has lost Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns is still the top champion in WWE, and The Bloodline is still an incredibly powerful stable. The fan-favorite LA Knight wants to put an end to the stable, though.

At tonight's live event, he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. After the bout, he cut an intense promo in which he made it known that The Tribal Chief's title reign and The Bloodline would soon be history.

"In just a very short amount of time, not only is The Bloodline gonna be history, but [inaudible] his title reign is also gonna be history." [0:14-0:22]

Reigns has defeated several big names over the years in his quest to remain the top star in WWE. He has never faced LA Knight, though. Knight is quite possibly the most popular name in WWE today, and fans desperately want him to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Knight will get an opportunity to put Roman Reigns down and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen if The Megastar manages to do what many greats before him couldn't.

Do you think Knight's prediction will come true?