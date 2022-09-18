"I'm a good Tribal Chief" – Roman Reigns opens up on why he took the match against Logan Paul

Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline showed up in Vegas for a special press conference to address Logan Paul and the rest of the WWE Universe.

Things have gotten worse between Logan and Reigns since the recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The YouTube sensation laid out a challenge for the champ and dared him to show up during the press conference.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made it official that The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan at Crown Jewel on November 5.

During the press conference, Roman Reigns also took some questions from the media present. When asked about his decision to proceed with the match, Reigns mentioned that he took the fight since he was the face of the company and it was his obligation to do so.

The Head of the Table detailed that he would relish the opportunity to destroy Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia and continue his unbeaten streak as Champion.

"Becuase I'm a good Tribal Chief. As the face of WWE, the greatest sports entertainment and entertainment company in the whole world, that's my obligation to carry this company. If that's what they need me to do, smash Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia, then that's what I do," said Reigns. [From 42:51 to 43:12]

You can watch the full conference here:

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown next week

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will bring the "Island of Relevancy" to the blue brand next week.

After this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will be on the show next week amidst an array of challengers lining up for him. For the last few weeks, stars like Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Kevin Owens and even the Monster of All Monsters Braun Strowman have been looking for a shot at the champ.

With the match now set for WWE Crown Jewel, it will be interesting to see what the Head of the Table has to say next week.

Who do you think will prevail at Crown Jewel? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far