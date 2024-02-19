Roman Reigns, Triple H, Randy Orton, and more featured in major WWE announcement

WWE recently made a major announcement featuring top stars such as Roman Reigns, Triple H, Randy Orton, and many more.

The company has been branching out into different avenues of entertainment in recent years, and it recently unveiled the first trailer for an all-new season of A&E Biography: WWE Legends. The trailer features many top names from the industry who made a mark on Stamford-based wrestling promotion and its products.

The action-packed trailer showcases top names such as Randy Orton, Sgt Slaughter, The British Bulldog, Scott Hall, Roman Reigns, Diamond Dallas Page, Triple H, and more. The series is scheduled to start on February 25, 2024, and will air on Sundays on A&E TV.

"Get ready for an ALL-NEW season of Biography: WWE Legends featuring @RandyOrton, @_SgtSlaughter, #ScottHall, @RealDDP, @_daveyboysmith & @WWERomanReigns starting Feb 25 at 9/8c during @WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV. #WWEonAE."

The Legends series will likely be a treat for fans as it will feature stars of yesterday alongwith the big names of today. The mix will likely make it a must-watch for diehard fans.

Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Triple H are all prominent figures in WWE today

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest name in the company today as he has dominated the roster for three years. Reigns has done more than anyone else in the company has done in the past as the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton recently returned from an injury that nearly ended his career. He got in the chase for The Tribal Chief’s title, but seemingly quickly fell out of it to get into other storylines on WWE SmackDown.

Triple H is currently leading the company’s creative department and has cooked up some of the best storylines. Fans see HHH as the future of the company as he has done well to give many superstars a second chance on the roster.

