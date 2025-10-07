Roman Reigns unhappy with Jimmy Uso for one specific reason as tensions rise on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns had an interesting couple of segments on Monday Night RAW, one of which saw him have a brawl, and the other a huge moment with The Usos. During that backstage segment, Reigns would have a tense moment with Jimmy Uso. Last week, when Roman Reigns returned on Monday Night RAW, his message to Jey Uso was clear - keep going on the route that he was going, as Jey continuously teased a dissent into the darkness. As many of you know, the ruthless, utilitarian approach works wonders for wrestlers to collect a lot of accolades. He told Jey that RAW was his show and reaffirmed his new approach to things, much to the dismay of Jimmy Uso. Backstage, Roman Reigns provoked Jey Uso to go after CM Punk, and once he left, he asked Jimmy Uso what was wrong with him giving Jey advice. It was a clear nod at the fact that Jimmy Uso disapproved of what was said the previous week to Jey.When push came to shove in the actual segment, Jimmy would come out to try to stop Jey from going ballistic. Jey would hit the superkick on LA Knight, but his attempt at a superkick on Punk was thwarted after Jimmy stopped him. Instead, Punk shoved Jimmy out of the way, and what we got was Jimmy hitting the superkick on CM Punk.It looks like these are the top three contenders for the World Heavyweight Title on RAW - CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. There is inevitably going to be a clash, but as always, Jimmy Uso finds himself more conflicted than ever.His kick on Punk was far from a sign of an endorsement of Jey's actions. It was simply him protecting his brother, and the consequences of that will invariably come back to bite him.