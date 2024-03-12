Roman Reigns has been upstaged by 8-time WWE Champion on the road to WrestleMania, says veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes The Tribal Chief has been upstaged by The Rock ever since the latter made his return.

The Rock has been a mainstay on WWE programming over the last few weeks. The Brahma Bull is set to wrestle in his first match in eight years. At WrestleMania XL Night 1, he will team up with his cousin to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that although Roman Reigns is a megastar, it is impossible not to get overshadowed by The Rock.

The former writer also mentioned that the eight-time WWE Champion is not willingly going to upstage his cousin:

"Listen, Roman is great. How is The Rock not gonna upstage him? You know what I am saying? Rock is not the kind of guy that’s gonna go out there and put himself over and make Reigns secondary, especially the fact that they are blood... Rock ain’t that kind of guy. But, I mean, when the guy walks out... anybody is gonna be in his shadow." [From 1:11:57 onwards]

Roman Reigns and The Rock came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on SmackDown this past Friday, and the latter duo accepted the challenge for the tag match at WrestleMania XL.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling:

Poll : Do you think The Rock is upstaging Roman Reigns? Yup! No 0 votes View Discussion