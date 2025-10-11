Roman Reigns uses a cricket bat during WWE Crown Jewel in Australia; unleashes hell on opponent

  • home icon
By Prityush Haldar
Published Oct 11, 2025 14:58 GMT
Roman Reigns in action at Crown Jewel [Image: WWE on Twitter]
WWE star Roman Reigns was in an Australian Street Fight this week. The megastar was part of the latest premium live event, Crown Jewel, in Perth, Australia.

Reigns kicked off Crown Jewel 2025 with a hard-hitting brawl against Bronson Reed. The two have been embroiled in a heated feud, with Reed beating down The Tribal Chief after their match at Clash in Paris. Roman needed to be taken out of the arena in an ambulance after that encounter. He returned a few weeks ago and set up the match with The Auszilla.

During the match, Roman Reigns used several foreign objects on his opponent, legal under Street Fight rules. The crowd in attendance popped when the OTC picked up a cricket bat. Reigns entertained fans as he assaulted Bronson Reed with the bat. Announcer Wade Barrett compared the former champion to Australian cricketer Steve Smith and then to former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Veteran announcer Michael Cole also shared his cricket knowledge, claiming that the beatdown could go on for four days. Barrett, an Englishman, then corrected Cole, stating that a Test match goes on for five days.

Despite the initial domination, Roman Reigns could not get the win. Bron Breakker got involved in the action, forcing The Usos to intervene as well. In a terrible mix-up, Jey Uso Speared Roman, allowing Bronson Reed to pin him after a vicious Tsunami.

