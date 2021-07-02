"Vince will always have great respect for that" - Roman Reigns on what Vince McMahon values in stars

Roman Reigns has discussed what Vince McMahon respects in WWE legends. The Tribal Chief revealed that the WWE Chairman respects legends like The Undertaker and John Cena who have "guided the business."

Reigns has taken over the mantle of the locker room leader in WWE from the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker, and commands a lot of respect backstage. The current Universal Champion portrays a character that is a dominant leader on screen, which is similar to how he is backstage as well.

Roman Reigns opened up about how John Cena "toed the train" for a long time in WWE, which is something that Vince McMahon greatly respects with WWE stars. Reigns discussed this in his appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast.

"It would be a bold face lie if anyone ever say [that] John Cena didn’t toe the train for a long time and we’re gonna always have respect for that, Vince will always have great respect for that. Guys like The Undertaker, that’s why we have these legendary contracts where we keep these guys. They paid their dues. They guided our business. They laid the foundation for us to continue this journey and continue this success that we have," said Roman Reigns. (H/T SeScoops)

Reigns believes that the return of stars like Cena will only bring more eyeballs to the WWE product. The SmackDown star wants to help elevate the future locker room leader, like Cena did for him a few years ago, and The Rock did to Cena before that.

John Cena on Roman Reigns

John Cena and Roman Reigns

Earlier this year, John Cena praised Roman Reigns' new character, calling it the "best he's ever been."

"But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it's very important to say that he's doing a great job. I feel this is the best he's ever been and that comes with comfort. I don't know what got him over that hill, but he's over it and that's a very important one to jump over," said Cena on Roman Reigns.

Cena believes that The Tribal Chief is "walking in his own footsteps," similar to WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

