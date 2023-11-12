Roman Reigns vs. 8-time WWE Champion could be the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, veteran believes (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, believes Roman Reigns vs. The Rock could be the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

Fans have been salivating at the thought of the two megastars colliding ever since Reigns turned heel and proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table. While the story between the two writes itself, the match has not come to frutition because of The Great One's busy schedule.

Dutch Mantell recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk where the host Mac Davis asked him about a possible match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The veteran noted that while currently no signs points towards a showdown between the two, if WWE can pull it off, it could be the biggest WrestleMania ever.

"They haven’t even alluded to that. I think they would have alluded to it more by now. But that is the ultimate WrestleMania, because I think Roman wants to do something that was never been done before. I think this would be the biggest WrestleMania they ever could have, if they go with The Rock and Roman Reigns. [From 30:18 onwards]

Check out the full episode of Smack Talk below:

The Rock recently returned to WWE programming for a one-off appearance. He has even teased a match against his cousin at WrestleMania 40.

