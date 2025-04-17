Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: Paul Heyman primed to influence outcome of WrestleMania 41 triple-threat, veteran predicts

The main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 is Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match. A wrestling veteran believes Paul Heyman will play a pivotal role in the outcome of the match. The legend also made a surprising pick on who would win.

Ad

The build to this match turned up a notch after Punk revealed the favor Heyman owes him. Reigns was furious at his Wiseman for agreeing to it, while Rollins made things more interesting when he insinuated that he could join forces with the Hall of Famer.

On the latest episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, the WWE legend and current AEW star predicted the winners for WrestleMania 41. While fans are looking at CM Punk and Seth Rollins as possible winners, Jarrett believes Roman Reigns will prevail in the end:

Ad

Trending

"I find it damn near impossible to think Roman's not going over. It’s just that simple. Big show, closing the show, I just I think it's just that simple. I think that's where we're going. I think it'll be a hell of a match. I think it'll be super dramatic. Heyman will have his hand in it in kind of multiple ways," Jarrett said. [From 16:05 to 16:36]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out the video below:

Ad

Roman Reigns comments on Vince McMahon scandal

In a rare interview with Vanity Fair, Roman Reigns was asked about Vince McMahon's scandal that led to his ouster from WWE and TKO Group. The lawsuit filed by Janel Grant lingers in the company due to McMahon's history as its former owner and chairman.

Reigns called it "embarrassing" and wished nothing but the best for Grant. He said:

Ad

"She’s got to live with all these situations that happened, and hopefully she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place. It’s embarrassing. That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about," Reigns said. [H/T: Vanity Fair]

Ad

Ad

In the same interview, Reigns also opened up about his future in WWE, revealing that he still has one more year in his contract. He's signing an extension, possibly for a year or two, before moving on to Hollywood.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More