Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: Paul Heyman primed to influence outcome of WrestleMania 41 triple-threat, veteran predicts

The main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 is Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match. A wrestling veteran believes Paul Heyman will play a pivotal role in the outcome of the match. The legend also made a surprising pick on who would win.
The build to this match turned up a notch after Punk revealed the favor Heyman owes him. Reigns was furious at his Wiseman for agreeing to it, while Rollins made things more interesting when he insinuated that he could join forces with the Hall of Famer.
On the latest episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, the WWE legend and current AEW star predicted the winners for WrestleMania 41. While fans are looking at CM Punk and Seth Rollins as possible winners, Jarrett believes Roman Reigns will prevail in the end:
"I find it damn near impossible to think Roman's not going over. It’s just that simple. Big show, closing the show, I just I think it's just that simple. I think that's where we're going. I think it'll be a hell of a match. I think it'll be super dramatic. Heyman will have his hand in it in kind of multiple ways," Jarrett said. [From 16:05 to 16:36]
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
Check out the video below:
Roman Reigns comments on Vince McMahon scandal
In a rare interview with Vanity Fair, Roman Reigns was asked about Vince McMahon's scandal that led to his ouster from WWE and TKO Group. The lawsuit filed by Janel Grant lingers in the company due to McMahon's history as its former owner and chairman.
Reigns called it "embarrassing" and wished nothing but the best for Grant. He said:
"She’s got to live with all these situations that happened, and hopefully she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place. It’s embarrassing. That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about," Reigns said. [H/T: Vanity Fair]
In the same interview, Reigns also opened up about his future in WWE, revealing that he still has one more year in his contract. He's signing an extension, possibly for a year or two, before moving on to Hollywood.
While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.