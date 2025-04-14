Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41: Stephanie Vaquer makes her choice

Stephanie Vaquer will be a busy woman this weekend. However, while she will have her hands full at NXT Stand & Deliver, she will be heading into WrestleMania 41 as a fan. Recently, she gave her prediction for the winner of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

Reigns, Punk, and Rollins are all set to do battle on Night One of WrestleMania. It is a huge match for several reasons, but most notably, it will be CM Punk's first-ever WrestleMania main event. Perhaps considering this, Stephanie Vaquer believes he will be the winner of the Triple Threat Match.

While the "first-ever main event" story might have affected her decision, Stephanie Vaquer's reasons for choosing The Second City Saint are far deeper than just that. In an interview with Rock & Pop FM, La Primera revealed that she is a huge fan of Punk and is grateful for the advice he has given her.

This is the main reason why she is rooting for The Best in the World at The Show of Shows.

"I say this because I like him a lot, he’s a person always willing to help, he’s always joking around, always helping me and giving me good advice," revealed Vaquer.

Whether or not Punk will stand victorious is something only time will tell. In the meantime, Vaquer should focus on her own match, which, as mentioned earlier, will be a tough one.

Stephanie Vaquer will defend the NXT Women's Championship against three women

Stephanie Vaquer's plans for Stand & Deliver revolve around the NXT Women's Championship. She will defend the title this Saturday against three of the best in the black and silver brand's women's division.

The three women in question are Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and the very woman Vaquer defeated to become NXT Women's Champion, Giulia. It is sure to be an epic match, and one with no clear favorites, given the talent of all four women involved.

The match was made official shortly after the number one contender's match between Grace and Parker ended in a no-contest after Vaquer interfered, which was then followed by the Beautiful Madness crashing the party.

It will be interesting to see which of these four women will be the last one standing when all is said and done.

