Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – Wrestling veteran highlights the biggest roadblock for this dream match at this moment (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is the biggest match WWE can put on. On the one hand, you have a returning hero who said his dream is to win the big prize to honor his father.

On the other is a juggernaut plowing through every opponent in his path. Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter believes The Tribal Chief and The Prodigal Son may be on a warpath:

"At this point, with his WWE Premium Live Event record at 2-0, Cody must be considered a serious top contender for the Undisputed WWE championship."

The sentiment is also echoed by Sportskeeda Wrestling Assistant Content Manager Anirban Banerjee:

"Seth Rollins may have finally put Cody Rhodes behind him, but he's got a lot of work to do. Having said that he wants a shot at Roman Reigns' titles, he should now start working towards facing The Tribal Chief."

That said, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns may not happen anytime soon. Apter disagrees with Banerjee and feels we may see yet another bout between Rollins and the former AEW star following WrestleMania Backlash:

"Due to Rollins losing when Cody held his trunks during the pin count, Seth will demand another match. It will happen in my opinion and there will be special stipulations so there will be a clear win by one of them!"

With Hell in a Cell on the horizon, the pro wrestling legend may not be too far off!

When is Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes likely to happen?

One must believe that a match of such magnitude is best-suited for a stage like SummerSlam 2022 or, if WWE is willing to wait, for WrestleMania 39, provided Roman Reigns vs. The Rock isn't on the bill, of course. At this time, the only two babyfaces on the roster that seems competent enough to take Reigns down are Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

