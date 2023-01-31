WWE have officially announced that Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare earned the right to challenge for the title after outlasting 29 other men this past Saturday night to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. He made his in-ring return during the event after being out of action for several months due to a torn pectoral muscle.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes kicked off the show and told Roman Reigns that he was coming for him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He added that he wants to fulfill his dreams of becoming the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has been a world champion for over two years, and no one has been able to beat him, with his latest victim being Kevin Owens. If The American Nightmare dethrones the champion at WrestleMania 39, not only will he walk out with the title, but he'll become the first person to pin Reigns in three years.

Roman Reigns has yet to respond to Cody Rhodes' comments, and it'll be interesting to see what The Head of the Table will say.

