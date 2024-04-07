Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes wins the Rivalry of the Year Slammy Award

Hours before Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' rematch at WrestleMania 40, their rivalry was voted the Rivalry of the Year.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match occurred after The American Nightmare won his first-ever Men's Royal Rumble Match and challenged The Tribal Chief for his gold.

At the 2024 Slammy Awards, Reigns and Rhodes' feud was awarded with the Rivalry of the Year. Rhodes accepted the award and delivered a speech via video.

Watch Cody Rhodes accept the Slammy Award for the Rivalry of the Year:

Expand Tweet

Over the past year, Cody Rhodes has not only feuded with Reigns but has also feuded with Brock Lesnar and The Judgment Day. He also won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. This led to another brief confrontation between Rhodes and Reigns on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Fast forward to 2024, Rhodes won his second consecutive Royal Rumble match and soon had his sights set on Reigns and his title. However, The Rock's shocking return saw another twist in the Rhodes vs. Reigns tale.

Expand Tweet

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes and Seth Rollins were beaten in a tag team match by Reigns and The Rock. In a few hours, The American Nightmare will be forced to challenge The Tribal Chief under "Bloodline Rules."

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania 40? Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion