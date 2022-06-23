"It would draw a great number" - Former WWE personality weighs in on potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

Vince Russo recently spoke about the rumored match between Roman Reigns and The Rock for next year's WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain for over two years. In 2020, he returned with a new attitude and quickly won the Universal Championship by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The Tribal Chief has since won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar and unified both titles at WrestleMania 38.

Two years later, fans are clamoring for a match between The Great One and The Head of The Table. On a recent episode of Shoot Interview, Vince Russo weighed in on a potential bout between the two megastars:

"Yeah but a fleeting shot in the arm, bro. Like if they ever had that at a WrestleMania or something, it would do good business and it would draw a great number. Bro, within two weeks, they would be back in business as usual." (From 42:49 to 43:10)

It would be interesting to say if the dream match actually happens at The Showcase of the Immortals and lives up to the hype.

Roman Reigns defeated Riddle in his first televised title defense on WWE SmackDown

Roman has been at the top of the table and WWE for a while. He started his latest stint with The Wise Man Paul Heyman and later added his cousins, The Usos, and formed The Bloodline. The stable has been one of the most powerful in all of WWE.

After capturing the WWE Championship, Reigns wanted more for the stable and ordered The Usos to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. Riddle and Randy Orton didn't take this lightly and went to war. However, they lost, and Orton was brutally attacked and put on the shelf by the faction.

Riddle vowed to take the titles off Roman to get his revenge for putting Orton on the shelf. After a series of hurdles, he finally received a shot at The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns made his first-ever televised title defense since WrestleMania, where he faced The Original Bro in the main event. After a hard-hitting contest, Roman ended Riddle's quest with a Spear. It will be interesting to see if the two stars clash again in the future.

