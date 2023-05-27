Roman Reigns warns popular Bloodline member on SmackDown, WWE continues to tease tension in the faction

The tension within The Bloodline continued on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Upon his return to television a few weeks ago, Reigns forced The Usos to apologize to him. The Head of the Table wasn't happy with his stablemates losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

To make matters worse for Jimmy and Jey, Paul Heyman announced that Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be teaming up to challenge for the tag team titles at Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns confronted Jimmy Uso on SmackDown during a backstage segment featuring all the members of The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief wasn't pleased with Jimmy disobeying his orders. He got into the face of his stablemate and taunted him to do something. Heyman also announced on the latest episode of SmackDown that The Usos were invited to the celebrations of Roman Reigns completing 1000 days as Universal Champion.

Check out The Bloodline's backstage segment on SmackDown:

The announcement certainly didn't sit well with The Usos as they think the brothers have been hard done by Reigns, who got a tag team championship opportunity for himself and Solo Sikoa instead of them.

Over the past few weeks, Jimmy Uso, in general, has teased the idea of him potentially betraying Reigns. Jey, who also had issues with The Tribal Chief in the past, has been playing the role of peacekeeper within the family.

Do you think Jimmy Uso will eventually pull the trigger and betray Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes