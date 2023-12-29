Roman Reigns will cause 10-time champion's surprise elimination in men's Royal Rumble, predict WWE fans

The WWE Universe has predicted a massive twist for the men's Royal Rumble match involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes next month.

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble last year and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, Cody couldn't dethrone the Tribal Chief, failing to finish his story.

He is determined to go after the big prize again this year, recreating the same path. However, Reigns could be a massive obstacle in Cody Rhodes' plans long before they meet for a potential title match at WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe has theorized that the American Nightmare may not win the Men's Royal Rumble this year, courtesy of Roman Reigns. Many have argued that Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could focus excessively on eliminating Rhodes from the 30-man battle.

Others noted that we may see Roman Reigns cause a distraction at ringside to help eliminate Cody Rhodes. This would allow the Tribal Chief to end the American Nightmare's Royal Rumble plans unexpectedly while setting up their massive championship bout at WrestleMania.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Roman Reigns potentially causing Cody Rhodes' elimination from the men's Royal Rumble match:

WWE fans believe Cody would recover from the loss by winning the Elimination Chamber in the following moment to punish his ticket to WrestleMania. This could see the American Nightmare defy all odds to earn his rematch against the Tribal Chief to fan the hopes of finishing his story at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns' next title challenger to be revealed next week

The Tribal Chief returned to three top superstars earlier this month, claiming to be the next in line to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This setup saw Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight target each other to emerge as the no. 1 contender for the world championship.

As a result, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis booked a massive triple-threat bout to crown Reigns' next challenger. This match is scheduled for SmackDown New Year Revolution next week, where the winner will earn a title match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

The build-up to this bout saw the Phenomenal One make a surprise return and turn heel. He blames LA Knight for walking over to get his title opportunity at Crown Jewel. The latter has also extended his feud with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso since losing in the championship match against Reigns, hoping to get a rematch.

On the other hand, Randy Orton blames the entire Bloodline for his injury. All three superstars have solid reasons to chase Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see who will eventually challenge the Tribal Chief for the gold at Royal Rumble 2024.