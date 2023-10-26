Roman Reigns will be dethroned at the hands of 10-time WWE champion, predicts wrestling veteran

As per wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is bound to lose his title at the hand of a 10-time champion.

The name in question is Cody Rhodes who has been a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and an eight-time Tag Team Champion in the company. His last championship win was with Jey Uso when the duo defeated Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The American Nightmare has already locked horns with The Bloodline leader at this year's WrestleMania but failed to finish his story and become a world champion.

As of now, Reigns is slated to defend his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. However, while speaking on an episode of Tuesday with The Ticketmaster, the former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan predicted that WWE will pull the trigger on Cody Rhodes by defeating Roman Reigns for his title.

"They're gonna let Cody do it. When it's time, and they're all in there together, and they're gonna say, 'Oh, by the way, Roman is going to Hollywood. We're gonna have him [appear] only eight times a year. We have a guy ready, we'd like you to listen to what we have planned,'" the veteran said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Konnan believes Roman Reigns could lose his title if a Bloodline member betrays him

As mentioned earlier, The Tribal Chief has put his title on the line against the 40-year-old star at Crown Jewel. On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight and Reigns will meet face-to-face for a contract signing.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 show, veteran Konnan mentioned Roman Reigns could lose his title at Crown Jewel if Solo Sikoa turns his back on him to assert his position as a potential candidate as the next Head of the Table.

"Here's an even better one. What if Solo [Sikoa] turns on him [Reigns] you know, and he wants to be the Head of the Table," he said.

It will be exciting for the WWE Universe to witness the crowning of a new Universal Champion.

