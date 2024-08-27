Roman Reigns will fight real-life Bloodline member at WrestleMania but not The Rock, says WWE analyst

Some WWE fans hope to see Roman Reigns square off against The Rock at WrestleMania 41. However, a WWE analyst has claimed that the Orignal Tribal Chief would fight a Bloodline member at the upcoming Show of Shows. He predicted it would not be The Final Boss.

The analyst in question is none other than Sam Roberts. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, he discussed the future of Reigns' feud with The Bloodline. Sam claimed that the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE would witness the beginning of the family's civil war.

The 40-year-old also claimed the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would not go head-to-head against The Rock at WrestleMania 41, as The Great One would fight Cody Rhodes. Roberts predicted that the Original Tribal Chief would lock horns with either Solo Sikoa or Jacob Fatu at The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

Trending

"I truly think that at WrestleMania we're still gonna end up with either Roman versus Solo or maybe we'll get Roman versus Jacob at WrestleMania, and The Rock versus Cody," he said. [31:26-31:39]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Wrestling veteran says Roman Reigns facing WWE champion Jacob Fatu will be "huge!"

Jacob Fatu destroyed Roman Reigns on SmackDown earlier this month in what was their first interaction in the Stamford-based company. On the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan claimed the two going head-to-head would be "huge!"

However, the WCW legend pointed out that the company must continue to book The Samoan Werewolf like a monster.

"It'll be huge. Bro, they built [Jacob] Fatu to be a monster. I think Fatu, if they keep booking him like this, him and Roman's gonna be money," he said.

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline saga unfolds in the coming months.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.