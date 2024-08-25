Roman Reigns will force massive change in 9-time WWE champion, believes veteran, following recent return

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns finally returned at SummerSlam 2024 to confront the new look Bloodline. Meanwhile, the legendary Mark Henry suggested that The Original Tribal Chief's comeback could significantly influence Kevin Owens' character leading up to Bash in Berlin.

Following The Biggest Party of the Summer, Reigns is involved in a heated rivalry with his cousin, Solo Sikoa, who has taken over The Bloodline. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu brutally attacked the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, making him the ultimate babyface.

Elsewhere on the blue brand, Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens at Bash in Berlin. On the August 23, 2024, installment of SmackDown, the duo of The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter emerged victorious over A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller).

After the match, fans witnessed Owens almost turning his back on Rhodes, but it did not happen. Kevin Owens is a one-time NXT Champion, one-time Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion, and two-time Tag Team Champion in his time in WWE.

In a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry suggested that since Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam as a babyface, Kevin Owens might be forced to take on a heel role.

"I didn't want it and I kind of still don't [want to see Kevin Owens turn heel] because I see the need for babyfaces. But, with Roman Reigns coming in now and being the babyface, somebody's gonna have to become a heel because now there's going to be a new babyface on the block," said Henry. [From 07:24 to 07:47]

Wrestling veteran expected Roman Reigns or WWE megastar to show up on this week's SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared that he wanted to see The Original Tribal Chief alongside The Rock on the blue brand. Reigns was away from television since the new Bloodline took him out.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his desire for either The Final Boss or Roman Reigns to appear on SmackDown. The veteran asserted that WWE should have a strategy to bring back The Rock before the year's end to enhance the intrigue of The Bloodline storyline.

"I thought Roman Reigns would be there or maybe The Rock, I don't know why I even thought that. Now it does make you think that's what they're looking for. Whenever Roman does show up, business is picking up. I don't know if it can pick up anymore. And then, when The Rock joins in, there's another jump. So, they got two steps before the end of the year that they know they can go to," Dutch Mantell said.

It remains to be seen if Kevin Owens will become a full-fledged heel due to Roman Reigns' babyface presence ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

