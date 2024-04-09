Roman Reigns will return to WWE for a huge match against a major superstar after his loss to Cody Rhodes, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will eventually go head-to-head with The Rock.

The Final Boss returned to WWE earlier this year to tease going after his cousin, Roman Reigns. However, he joined The Bloodline and teamed up with The Tribal Chief against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL. During the match, the cousins seemingly teased a potential square-off in the future when Reigns accidentally speared The Rock.

While Reigns is expected to take time off after shockingly losing his title to The American Nightmare at this year's Show of Shows, Matt Morgan claimed on the Gigantic Pop podcast that The Tribal Chief will surely return for a match against The Rock.

"That's definitely gonna happen. They're gonna work each other, obviously," he said. [1:41:38 - 1:41:42]

You can watch the entire episode of the podcast below:

The Rock revealed the original plans for his WWE return

Although The Rock has had an impressive heel run since his comeback earlier this year, the original plan was for him to return as a babyface to challenge his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania XL.

During the WrestleMania Saturday press conference, The Final Boss opened up about when he decided to change plans to let Cody Rhodes finish his story. He said it was a few days after his stare-down with his cousin and amidst the fan backlash when the idea dawned on him.

"It became crystal clear to me after Birmingham, Alabama, where we had that moment in the ring. We came in, Cody in essence passed the opportunity on to me. Roman and I had that face-off and it was just a few days after that-that I was in Hawaii and I remember waking up [snaps fingers] and going, I think I have what this pivot should be. And that is not only listen to the fans but let's give them what they want and what they've invested in for the past couple of years now, which is the idea of Cody Rhodes completing his story," he said.

Despite The Rock's interference in the WrestleMania Sunday main event match, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to 'finish his story' and finally capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Are you still interested in seeing The Rock vs Roman Reigns? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here