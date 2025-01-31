Roman Reigns will be "taken out" by a WWE star, doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble, says ex-writer

The Royal Rumble this year would be a star-studded affair with some massive names joining the fray. Roman Reigns will enter the iconic bout and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why the OTC doesn't need to win it.

The OTC's World Title loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL set into motion a series of events for the star that kept him away from the company's most-wanted prize.

Reigns recently defeated Solo Sikoa to end the debate around the title of The Tribal Chief and he now seems ready to go after the championship he dropped to The American Nightmare. While winning the Royal Rumble would guarantee him another opportunity, Freddie Prinze Jr. believed Roman Reigns was amongst the select few stars who could demand a title shot at any moment.

The former WWE writer personally wanted CM Punk to win, and couldn't see any world where Roman repeated his feat from 2015. Prinze Jr. predicted that the OTC would get dumped out of the match and stated The Bloodline leader could stake claim to a World Championship match later:

"I think CM Punk is going to win it. I kind of hope Roman Reigns wins it but he doesn't need to win it, he can go after that title whenever he wants (...) For the men, (Freddie's producer)'s got Roman picking a win at the Rumble, Na, I don't think that's even close. Roman's not going to win it. He will get taken out by somebody because he can go after the title anytime he wants. He is locked into that." [From 17:25 to 18:34]

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks it might be too soon for a Jacob Fatu Royal Rumble win

Solo Sikoa's apparent downfall has led to Jacob Fatu's rise as a potential powerhouse in WWE. In Sikoa's absence, Fatu has received more time on the microphone and looks even more menacing as a character. WWE has also ensured to book him strong in matches as he unveils his capabilities as a solo act.

While he hasn't been announced for the Royal Rumble, Jacob Fatu is likely going to enter the match, and the prospects of his win were briefly discussed. Freddie Prinze Jr. had the following reaction, adding that Fatu could be in the final four:

"No way! Already? (...) I think he will be in the final four but I don't know if he is going to win." [From 18:40 to 18:56]

The Royal Rumble promises to have multiple surprises that culminate in a deserving superstar securing the chance to main event WrestleMania 41.

