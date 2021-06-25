Roman Reigns set to celebrate his historic victory; Mixed tag team match announced for SmackDown

Roman Reigns had a historic moment on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief became the first WWE Superstar to participate in, and win, the first Hell in a Cell match to take place on the blue brand.

It was a dominant victory for Reigns, who crushed Rey Mysterio. The premise of their bout was 'family' and revolved around the Universal Champion's brutal attack on Rey's son Dominik Mysterio.

Roman Reigns will now celebrate his win on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Paul Heyman, special counsel to the Tribal Chief, as well as his cousins Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, should be by his side.

However, Jey Uso was absent from last week's episode of SmackDown, with doubts over his whereabouts.

WWE also announced on their website that Bianca Belair and Cesaro would team up to face Bayley and Seth Rollins in a Mixed tag team match on this week's episode.

It will be an interesting episode of SmackDown, especially considering Roman Reigns will be having a celebration. However, there will undoubtedly be a WWE Superstar who is ready to interrupt the festivities and challenge Reigns to a match at Money in the Bank.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Roman Reigns and his family

The Bloodline has been in disarray recently

There can be no denying that Roman Reigns is an indomitable force over on SmackDown. However, there are some questions regarding the unity within his family.

Things have not been going too well for the Bloodline recently, and it all started with the return of Jimmy Uso. He was sidelined for a year with an injury and made a rousing return a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, he was unwilling to acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. This started a dispute that has lasted weeks, all the way up till Reigns' Hell in a Cell match against Rey Mysterio.

Jimmy Uso has finally acknowledged Roman Reigns, but his brother Jey, Roman's right-hand man, has gone missing.

What do you think about the drama within the Bloodline? Can Roman Reigns pull things together?

