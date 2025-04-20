Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 entrance marks a major change after 6 years

Roman Reigns has been part of WrestleMania main events for the last ten years, and for every year since 2021. It was no different this year, but there was one major change after six years.
For the tenth time in his career, Roman Reigns walked into the WrestleMania main event. With an impressive 9-3 record, only a few names have more wins at the grandest stage of them all.
The OTC made his entrance into WrestleMania 41 alone, marking the first time since 2019 that he entered WrestleMania without somebody by his side.
This was, of course, a direct result of the fact that Paul Heyman, his Wiseman, chose to walk out with CM Punk into the main event of WrestleMania, a promise that he made several years ago.
It led to an awkward moment when Reigns was removing the Ula Fala. Usually, he hands it to Paul Heyman, but this time, he had nobody to hand it to, so he firmly placed it by the edge of the ring.
The company that Reigns has kept is exactly why he has been so successful in his WrestleMania title defenses. In WrestleMania 39, in particular, Solo Sikoa's interruption led to his victory over Cody Rhodes.