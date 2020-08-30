Roman Reigns' WWE return helps boost SmackDown viewership

In a positive turn of events, WWE SmackDown's go-home show before Payback registered an increase in the viewership. The last show of the blue brand before the upcoming PPV witnessed interesting appearances from the likes of Roman Reigns and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

As per the reports, the viewership for SmackDown increased by 0.8% as the show registered an average of 2.186 million viewers. This was also the highest viewership recorded by the show since April 2020.

With this rise in its viewership numbers, SmackDown registered fourth consecutive week which saw its TV numbers improve. The return of Roman Reigns to the blur brand, his alliance with Paul Heyman, and his hunt for the universal Championship surely worked in generating more interest amidst the WWE Universe.

After seeing the recent growth in the overall numbers this month, WWE will now look to continue with the momentum beyond the upcoming Payback PPV. It will be interesting to see how the storylines on SmackDown will be booked moving forward.

Roman Reigns signs contract, and more from SmackDown's go-home show before Payback

The last episode of SmackDown saw Vince McMahon make an appearance as he demanded the contract for the Universal Championship match to be signed by Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt before the end of the night.

We saw Roman Reigns make his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, and the Big Dog immediately attacked The Fiend and Strowman. As a result, the Universal Championship will now be defended in a triple-threat match at Payback. SmackDown saw all the three Superstars sign contract, and during the same segment, WWE revealed that Roman Reigns is now a Paul Heyman guy.

We also saw Sasha Banks and Bayley involve in a war of words with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Banks and Bayley are set to put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Baszler and Jax in a huge title match at Payback.

Roman Reigns is not the only Superstar who made his return to WWE recently. The last episode of SmackDown also saw Sami Zayn back on the show. He came back and claimed that he was the original Intercontinental Champion, and immediately attacked Jeff Hardy to make a statement.

WWE also confirmed two more matches from the blue brand that will unfold at Payback. Firstly, Matt Riddle will take on 'King' Baron Corbin in a Single's Match. And secondly, Big E is set to lock horns with Sheamus at Payback tomorrow night.