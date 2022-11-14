"Ronda has her own Bloodline now?"- Wrestling fans blasts WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey following backstage segment on SmackDown

WWE Universe recently reacted to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's confrontation with Shotzi.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Shotzi competed in a six-pack challenge that included the likes of Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The match concluded when Shotzi pinned Evans for the win, thus earning an opportunity to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet at Survivor Series: WarGames for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Following the match, Shotzi was attacked by Shayna Baszler backstage.

Wrestling fans were full of criticism for Rousey, as most of them mentioned that Liv Morgan was a better champion than the former.

Many fans also said that Baszler should face Ronda in the near future.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Dutch Mantell proposed a new tag team partner for Ronda Rousey

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently proposed a new tag team partner for Ronda Rousey.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that the creative team should focus on making The Rowdy One a better heel. He suggested that Rousey should whine about her fellow superstars as well as the fans:

"That's what they need to be focusing on now. Take Ronda Rousey and put her in the ring like you would a single male heel and just her brag and bi**h. A good heel is always the ultimate victim. Let's say Ronda, everybody is working to knock her off her pedestal. She knew the WWE women would do that or the fans would do that."

The veteran further added that he would like to see The Baddest Woman on the Planet pair up with Evans in the near future:

"You could almost have Rousey and Lacey kinda team up... You could still put Lacey kinda next to her somehow. And then when you want to do something, there's a lot of ways to do it. But I'd like to see Lacey and Ronda."

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Ronda going forward.

What are your thoughts on Rousey's match against Shotzi at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section below.

