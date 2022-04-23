Ronda Rousey and Charlotte sign contract for upcoming match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte made their match official for WrestleMania Backlash on tonight's episode.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Ronda expressed her disappointment in her match against The Queen at WrestleMania 38 before challenging her to an 'I Quit' match. The SmackDown Women's Champion initially turned down the rematch but it was approved by Adam Pearce.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, before the official signing of the contract in the presence of Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak, both women exchanged heated words. The Queen taunted her rival by saying she had already beaten her. She then explained the rules of the match and listed down the ways she could beat The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

After the SmackDown Women's Champion signed the contract, Rousey replied by saying how there will be no referee to interfere in the match and that she will be taking Charlotte's 'baby' - the championship, away from her.

Before The Rowdy One could sign the contract, The Queen flipped the table and pulled out a kendo stick. It didn't take long for Rousey to gain the upper hand before her rival escaped.

Sending a message, the former RAW Women's Champion locked Gulak in an armbar as he handed her a pen to sign the contract, making the match official for the event.

Charlotte made Drew Gulak say "I Quit" on last week's episode

Tonight's episode wasn't the first time Drew Gulak was put in a submission by one of these two superstars.

During last week's broadcast while interviewing Charlotte, the former 205 Live star was put in a Figure Eight lock before being forced to say "I Quit."

It remains to be seen how the feud will ensue in the coming weeks. With sparks flying between the two women, it will be interesting to see who can get the upperhand.

