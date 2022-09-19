"One of the best people on the show" - Ronda Rousey on 42-year-old WWE SmackDown Star

Ronda Rousey believes that her best friend Shayna Baszler is one of the top names in WWE right now.

The two SmackDown stars were members of The Four Horsewomen of MMA, along with former WWE stars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

The Queen of Spades recently collided with Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle, but she was unsuccessful.

Speaking on a recent gaming stream on YouTube, Ronda Rousey praised Shayna Baszler by agreeing with a viewer that she is one of the best people on the show.

"You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the best people on the show. I need them to get their s**t together and realize it," said Rousey. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Ronda Rousey explains why she can no longer do full WWE European tours

WWE Clash at the Castle was the company's first stadium show in the UK in three decades. Several noticeable names were missing from the show, including The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

During the stream, Ronda Rousey explained that the reason why she doesn't do full European tours anymore is due to her parental duties.

"I can’t do those [European] tours anymore now that I have Pō [Rousey’s daughter] which s*cks because it was really fun. I remember the tours. I mean all of the tours are a really great time, but unfortunately, that time in my life is behind me now — I mean it’s a great trade for motherhood. I can’t really do a whole tour, I had to do like one arena or whatever, because London, O2 Arena or something was a big deal," said Rousey. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Rousey earned the opportunity for Morgan's title and the two are scheduled to collide for the third time with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. The match will take place at the upcoming Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Do you think Rousey will reclaim the gold at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments below!

