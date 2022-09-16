Ronda Rousey has recalled how she accidentally lactated on Stone Cold Steve Austin during their backstage interaction.

Earlier this year, fans got to see the in-ring return of Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Austin closed out the first night by defeating Kevin Owens. He also showed up on night two, delivering Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon.

Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble and later won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair. Speaking on her vlog, The Rowdy One detailed her previous interaction with Steve Austin, where she accidentally lactated on the legend. She also made a hilarious reference to Austin's rivalry with Kurt Angle.

"Oh my god, I lactated on Steve. I call him Steve now because once you lactate on somebody, you're on a first-name basis but he was really cool about it. And now I can say probably only me and Kurt Angle have got milk on Steve Austin. And that's a great company to be in. It was homogenous." (0:03 - 0:25)

In the video above, Rousey was seen hugging the WWE Hall of Famer, which might have been the moment the incident took place. While Austin has seemingly returned to retirement after his recent match, The Rowdy One is making waves on SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey is set to face Liv Morgan for the title at Extreme Rules 2022

In July, Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Later the same night, she cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet got her rematch against the champion at SummerSlam 2022. However, the bout ended in controversial fashion, and Morgan managed to retain her title.

Since then, Rousey has been feuding with Adam Pearce, who suspended her for assaulting WWE officials. After putting her brief feud with Pearce in the rearview, she won a Fatal Five-Way Match and became the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rousey will face Morgan with the title on the line at Extreme Rules 2022. Fans are excited to see the UFC veteran potentially win back the championship in Philadelphia.

