Ronda Rousey admits she is still dependent on her opponents to guide her in the ring

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has opened up about how she depends on her opponents to show her the way in the ring.

Ronda has an athlete's background and various combat sports accomplishments to her name. However, she is still relatively new to the wrestling business, having only performed sporadically for the company over the past four years.

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former RAW Women's Champion stated how her limited in-ring experience impacted her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

"This past ‘Mania, I was like, ‘I don’t have this down, at all.’ We were about to go out there and I’m like, ‘uh, I don’t know all this match yet.’ But all the parts where I wasn’t sure what was next was a part where I could get a queue or something from somebody else." Ronda added: "I am very much dependent on who else I am in there with to make the match itself and to guide me when I am out there. I’m like a smoke and mirrors b***h. I’ve only had a year and a half of experience, and people forget that a lot." H/T Wrestling Inc

Rousey entered the 2022 Royal Rumble at #28 and ended up winning the match. But she failed to match that success at WrestleMania 38 as she lost her second 'Mania match against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ronda Rousey is set for a rematch with Charlotte Flair

Rousey and Flair's match at WrestleMania ended in controversial fashion. As such, Ronda Rousey will look to leave no stone unturned as she faces off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit Match.

In recent weeks, both superstars have sought to physically maim one another by any means necessary as their matchup on May 8 draws closer.

At WWE's next premium live event, Charlotte Flair will have to do what no woman in wrestling has been able to do - make the Baddest Woman on the Planet quit.

