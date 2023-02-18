Create

Ronda Rousey and her ally get a massive win on WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 18, 2023 07:29 IST
Ronda Rousey is a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

During the latest WWE SmackDown episode, Ronda Rousey and her partner Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya and Shotzi in a tag team match.

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with Canada's hometown queen, Natalya. The former women's champion will enter the Elimination Chamber with Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Cross. The winner of the match will punch a ticket to WrestleMania 39 and challenge for the RAW Women's Title.

The Queen of Spades and The Queen of Harts started things off. Baszler went right after the arm, but the latter kicked her in the face.

.@ShotziWWE and @NatbyNature are FIRED UP tonight and this Canadian crowd in Montreal is loving it! 🇨🇦👏Can @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler turn this match around? #SmackDown https://t.co/QnnyxoWOpS

Later, Natalya hit Shayna Baszler with a German Suplex and delivered a running powerbomb, with the latter kicking out. The Queen of Harts tried to lock in the Sharpshooter, but her opponent tagged in Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet missed the crossbody, and it looked like she injured her knee when Nattie locked her in a Sharpshooter. During the match's closing moments, Shotzi and Natalya went for a Hart Attack, but Baszler pulled Nattie out of the ring.

.@RondaRousey makes Shotzi TAP OUT! #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/NZDHzatwyM

Ronda Rousey locked Shotzi in an armbar and forced her to tap out. With this defeat, Rousey and Baszler embarrassed Natalya in her hometown.

What did you think of Rousey and Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

