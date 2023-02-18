During the latest WWE SmackDown episode, Ronda Rousey and her partner Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya and Shotzi in a tag team match.

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with Canada's hometown queen, Natalya. The former women's champion will enter the Elimination Chamber with Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Cross. The winner of the match will punch a ticket to WrestleMania 39 and challenge for the RAW Women's Title.

The Queen of Spades and The Queen of Harts started things off. Baszler went right after the arm, but the latter kicked her in the face.

Later, Natalya hit Shayna Baszler with a German Suplex and delivered a running powerbomb, with the latter kicking out. The Queen of Harts tried to lock in the Sharpshooter, but her opponent tagged in Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet missed the crossbody, and it looked like she injured her knee when Nattie locked her in a Sharpshooter. During the match's closing moments, Shotzi and Natalya went for a Hart Attack, but Baszler pulled Nattie out of the ring.

Ronda Rousey locked Shotzi in an armbar and forced her to tap out. With this defeat, Rousey and Baszler embarrassed Natalya in her hometown.

What did you think of Rousey and Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya? Sound off in the comments section below.

