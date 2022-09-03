Ronda Rousey assaults WWE official in line-crossing segment on SmackDown

Former women's champion Ronda Rousey received her 'final judgment' on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown after being arrested a couple of weeks ago.

After controversially losing her championship match at SummerSlam, an enraged Rousey took out her frustrations on the referee. Her actions resulted in a suspension along with a fine. A week after her suspension, the former SmackDown Women's Champion showed up on to the show, emptied off a money-filled duffle bag in the middle of the ring, and left.

A couple of weeks after her suspension was yet to be lifted, Rousey decided to take SmackDown hostage, which resulted in her getting arrested.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet came out to the ring this week with a letter from upper management. Rousey called out WWE Official Adam Pearce and asked him to read the letter out loud. The letter read that the former champion's actions were not bad enough to get arrested, and thus her suspension was lifted.

Adam Pearce was not happy with this and told Ronda Rousey that if it was up to him, he would have fired her. The Baddest Woman of The Planet responded by saying, "Kiss my a**."

This enraged Pearce, who had some strong words for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. He mentioned how he was never appreciated for managing two shows for over a year and also called Rousey a "b****."

This crossed the line for Rousey as she locked in the armbar on the WWE official and seemingly injured Pearce.

