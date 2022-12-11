Ronda Rousey blasts WWE Universe; calls out multiple superstars, including Liv Morgan

After winning the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time, Ronda Rousey turned her back on the fans and aligned herself with Shayna Baszler. After her recent loss, she blasted the WWE Universe and called out multiple superstars, including Liv Morgan.

Last night, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler faced Liv Morgan's team and recently returned Tegan Nox on WWE SmackDown. After Raquel Rodriguez caused a distraction, Morgan scored the victory for her team by pinning Shayna Baszler.

Later, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was furious with her loss and took it out on the WWE Universe, who cheered on the heelish acts from Morgan, Nox, and Rodriguez. Recently, Rousey went on her Instagram and blasted the WWE Universe for being hypocrites and called out several superstars, including Liv Morgan:

"Funny how the glitter twins can cheat and still be loved for it 🙄You want us to take this serious, @raquelwwe @yaonlylivvonce @nixonnewell ? Fine. You got it. Your funerals," Rousey captioned.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan gets a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship in the near future.

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey for the third time within a year

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan reached at the top of the women's division on the blue brand when she won the Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashed it in on Ronda Rousey to win the title.

After becoming the champion, she faced Rousey for the second time at WWE SummerSlam 2022, where she narrowly escaped with her title due to a controversial finish to the match.

Liv Morgan's time as the champion finally ran out when she faced the Baddest Women on the Planet in an Extreme Rules match. In the end, she passed out, and Rousey became the SmackDown Women's Championships for the second time.

Last night, Morgan did the impossible when she beat Rousey for the third time in a year. Although the victory came at the expense of Shayna Baszler in a tag team match, but it officially counts as a loss on Rousey's record as well.

