Ronda Rousey breaks silence following devastating injury on WWE SmackDown

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania, and the roster is fighting for the chance to punch their tickets for the biggest event of the year in California. Recently, former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey broke her silence following events on the blue brand where she suffered a devastating injury.

Last year, Ronda Rousey lost her second SmackDown Women's Championship after Charlotte Flair returned to WWE after her hiatus and immediately challenged the champion. After losing the title, the Baddest Woman on the Planet went on another break.

Earlier last month, she made her return and reformed her alliance with Shayna Baszler. On the latest episode of the blue brand, Tegan Nox attacked Ronda Rousey backstage, which led the Queen of Spades to step in and defeat Nox in a singles match.

Rousey recently addressed Nox and her actions on SmackDown. Check it out:

"Arm for an arm, Skittles @nixonnewell. How’d that canvas taste? #LikeRainbow? Congrats on the carnage @qosbaszler 😈👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

The Baddest Woman on the Planet stayed in character and trash-talked her rival, who attacked her during the show.

It will be interesting to see if Baszler and Rousey can make it to WrestleMania 39.

Ronda Rousey is still reportedly slated to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39

After spending over four years in WWE, Ronda Rousey conquered every possible feat for a superstar in the women's division. Last year, she decided to shift her focus from singles competition to tag team wrestling.

After dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair, she began working as a tag team alongside her long-time best friend Shayna Baszler on the blue brand.

According to a new report from PWTorch, Ronda Rousey's injury is an aggravated prior injury. She will reportedly be cleared to compete before WrestleMania 39, where she could end up winning the tag team titles.

Becky Lynch and the Hall of Famer Lita recently won women's tag team titles from Damage CTRL.

It would be interesting to see a second encounter between The Man and the Baddest Woman on the Planet at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans believe Ronda Rousey will get one over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39.

